The Spinach® Fully Charged Party Pack is a combination of nostalgic and sweet infused pre-rolls with cold filtered cannabis extract and a confetti-like kief coating. Try the sugary sweet Fully Charged Cotton Dandy Kush, taste the icy flavours of Fully Charged Rocket Icicle or try the Fully Charged Peach Punch.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.