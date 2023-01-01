Life can be all peaches and cream when you’ve got some Spinach® Fully Charged Peach Punch infused pre-rolls. Infused with the finest cold-filtered cannabis extract, we’re punching this one up with 35%+ THC.
SWEET PEACH FLAVOURS With dialed-up terpenes, we’re in fresh, fruity harvest mode with the sweetest peachy flavour notes you could hope for in a pre-roll. These infused pre-rolls draw strain inspiration from Peaches and Cream, a phenotype of the popular Skunk #1. You can’t make a pie out of it, but it sure is just as sweet.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.