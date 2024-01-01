Fully Charged Tropical Pack Infused Pre-roll Multi-pack

by Spinach
THC —CBD —

About this product

THC 35.00% | 350.00 mg/g
CBD 0.00 - 1.00% | 0.00 - 10.00 mg/g

The Spinach® Fully Charged Beach Pack is infused with cold filtered cannabis extract and a kief coating. Try the zesty Fully Charged Pink Lemonade, or light up two new fruity and juicy pre-rolls with Fully Charged Strawberry Slurricane and Fully Charged Wavy Watermelon.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Spinach
Spinach
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.

THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.

Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
