It’s the first slice of summer with this sweet and juicy infused pre-roll. With a lineage tracing back to the Watermelon and Zktlz cultivars, you know that Spinach® Fully Charged Wavy Watermelon infused pre-rolls will bring the sweet taste of watermelon with high quality and high potency cannabis extract infusion combined with a dusted kief coating.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.