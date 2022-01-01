NOT YOUR GRANDMOTHER'S COOKIES.

200 – 300 mg/g THC

Don’t let the name deceive you. GMO (Garlic, Mushroom, Onion) Cookies has an unmistakable sweet and savory taste and is one of the most sought-after and popular Indica strains out there. You can’t make a soup out of it, but it sure goes nicely in a bowl. GMO Cookies comes from a mysterious team of breeders known as Divine Genetics. But make no mistake, unlike the mystique of the breeders, GMO Cookies is a pungent, sweet and aromatic cultivar that will activate all your senses.