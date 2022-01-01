About this product
NOT YOUR GRANDMOTHER'S COOKIES.
200 – 300 mg/g THC
Don’t let the name deceive you. GMO (Garlic, Mushroom, Onion) Cookies has an unmistakable sweet and savory taste and is one of the most sought-after and popular Indica strains out there. You can’t make a soup out of it, but it sure goes nicely in a bowl. GMO Cookies comes from a mysterious team of breeders known as Divine Genetics. But make no mistake, unlike the mystique of the breeders, GMO Cookies is a pungent, sweet and aromatic cultivar that will activate all your senses.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
