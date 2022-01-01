About this product
Don’t let the name deceive you. GMO (Garlic, Mushroom, Onion) Cookies has an unmistakable sweet and savory taste and is one of the most sought-after and popular Indica strains out there. You can’t make a soup out of it, but it sure goes nicely in a bowl.
Spinach
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
