About this product
A TROPICAL TREAT.
800 mg/g THC
Inspired by our Pineapple Paradise cultivar, the first puff produces lush and sweet pineapple aromas that fill the air crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sour Diesel and is like arriving at your own tropical vacation. Our rich CO2 extract is cold-filtered at sub-zero temps before it is distilled four times to ensure flavour and consistency. And nothing says paradise like the rare and ultra-elusive b-Ocimene putting this Spinach® exclusive on an island all of its own.
800 mg/g THC
Inspired by our Pineapple Paradise cultivar, the first puff produces lush and sweet pineapple aromas that fill the air crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sour Diesel and is like arriving at your own tropical vacation. Our rich CO2 extract is cold-filtered at sub-zero temps before it is distilled four times to ensure flavour and consistency. And nothing says paradise like the rare and ultra-elusive b-Ocimene putting this Spinach® exclusive on an island all of its own.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.