A TROPICAL TREAT.

800 mg/g THC

Inspired by our Pineapple Paradise cultivar, the first puff produces lush and sweet pineapple aromas that fill the air crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sour Diesel and is like arriving at your own tropical vacation. Our rich CO2 extract is cold-filtered at sub-zero temps before it is distilled four times to ensure flavour and consistency. And nothing says paradise like the rare and ultra-elusive b-Ocimene putting this Spinach® exclusive on an island all of its own.