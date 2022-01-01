About this product
A TROPICAL TREAT.
18 – 23% THC
The first whiff of Pineapple Paradise produces lush and sweet pineapple aromas that fill the air. Dense, thick nugs sparkle like the shining sun bouncing off the rolling waves of the ocean. Crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sour Diesel is like arriving at your own tropical vacation. Myrcene and limonene terpenes dominate, while the ultra-elusive beta-Ocimene puts this exclusive Spinach® Pineapple Paradise on an island all its own.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
