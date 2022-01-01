About this product
5MG THC | 2.5MG CBG • 2PCS
Jump on board with Spinach Feelz™ THC+CBG (Chill Bliss) gummies - flavour-packed THC+CBG gummies for a happy and relaxed experience. Thanks to our special blend of classic THC, rare and elusive CBG, and tropical flavours, you can feel the beach vibes with these delicious Pineapple + Starfruit gummies. Sunshine, salt air, and not a care in the world - is there anything better? Two sour-then-sweet gummies, with 10 mg THC and 5 mg CBG total per pack. Feelz. The Way You Want.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
