Spinach FEELZ Higher Dayz THC+CBC Mango Kiwi Haze Infused Pre Rolls

by Spinach
THC —CBD —

About this product

Spinach FEELZ Higher Dayz THC+CBC Mango Kiwi Haze Infused Pre Rolls

THC 67.00 - 73.00% | 670.00 - 730.00 mg/g
CBD 0.00 - 1.00% | 0.00 - 10.00 mg/g

A new day’s adventure awaits with the Spinach Feelz™ Mango Kiwi Haze THC+CBC infused pre-roll. With fruity botanical terpenes, enjoy delightful mango aromas and our juicy kiwi flavour notes. Feelz. The Way You Want

About this strain

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Spinach
Spinach
Shop products
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.

THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.

Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
Notice a problem?Report this item