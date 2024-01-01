A new day’s adventure awaits with the Spinach Feelz™ Mango Kiwi Haze THC+CBC infused pre-roll. With fruity botanical terpenes, enjoy delightful mango aromas and our juicy kiwi flavour notes. Feelz. The Way You Want
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.