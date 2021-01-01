Spinach Cannabis
Spinach™ White Widow Pre-Roll
About this product
At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously.
This frosty anytime hybrid is known for its woodsy and floral aromas that comes from the strain’s myrcene, caryophyllene, and linalool terpene profile.
