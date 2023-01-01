Go to your happy place, wherever, whenever. With a sweet splash of strawberry and a tropical burst of kiwi, Strawberry Kiwi 5:1 CBD | THC SOURZ by Spinach® gummies will blow your mind and blast your senses with 5 mg CBD and 1 mg THC per piece! This dual-flavoured soft chew blasted with sour crystals is over-the-top with natural flavours. Enjoy 10 pieces/pack and 50mg CBD total and 10mg THC total.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.