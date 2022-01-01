About this product
SATIVA
STRAWBERRY MANGO
10MG THC • 5PCS
Bring on thundering bursts of luscious and tropical flavours with Strawberry Mango SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies. Enjoy 5 pieces/pack and 10mg THC total.
SATIVA
STRAWBERRY MANGO
10MG THC • 5PCS
Bring on thundering bursts of luscious and tropical flavours with Strawberry Mango SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies. Enjoy 5 pieces/pack and 10mg THC total.
STRAWBERRY MANGO
10MG THC • 5PCS
Bring on thundering bursts of luscious and tropical flavours with Strawberry Mango SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies. Enjoy 5 pieces/pack and 10mg THC total.
SATIVA
STRAWBERRY MANGO
10MG THC • 5PCS
Bring on thundering bursts of luscious and tropical flavours with Strawberry Mango SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies. Enjoy 5 pieces/pack and 10mg THC total.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.