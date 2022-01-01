JUST SAY "I DO".

18 - 25% THC



A truly sought-after delicacy, Wedding Cake is known for its dense buds and frosty trichomes and are a delight for the senses. This strain has intense sweet, fruity, earthy, and spicy flavours with just a hint of vanilla. We’ve taken the best of the best and cultivated one delicious treat. Wedding cake is a cross between Triangle Mints, Kush Mints, and White Tahoe Cookies. This creates a refined cultivar that’s dense, frosty and flavourful.

