About this product
A truly sought-after delicacy, Wedding Cake is known for its dense buds and frosty trichomes and are a delight for the senses. This strain has intense sweet, fruity, earthy, and spicy flavours with just a hint of vanilla.
About this brand
Spinach
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
