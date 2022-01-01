About this product
HAIL TO THE QUEEN.
16 - 26% THC
All due respect to the actual Queen of Holland, this Dutch royal will be more popular with your friends. Like a pine forest blooming with flowers, she’s naturally upbeat and enjoyable. This is the strain that took the world by storm in 1995 and never looked back. Today it’s one of the most popular strains out there, having influenced cannabis on a global scale. When we say ‘Cannabis,’ it’s one of the first things to come to mind.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
