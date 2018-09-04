Stigma Grow
Sour Grape Live Resin 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Sour Grape effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
148 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
