BANANA SPLIT LIVE RESIN DIAMODS 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

BANANA SPLIT

TASTE: Creamy, Tropical. Citrus

FEELINGS: Uplifting, Relaxing, Euphoria

DESCRIPTION: Enjoy the euphoric and happy high of Banana Split, a delightfully fruity and creamy blend that relaxes yet uplifts, perfect for unwinding in a blissful, stress-free state.

About this strain

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.
