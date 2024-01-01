Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



BANANA SPLIT



TASTE: Creamy, Tropical. Citrus



FEELINGS: Uplifting, Relaxing, Euphoria



DESCRIPTION: Enjoy the euphoric and happy high of Banana Split, a delightfully fruity and creamy blend that relaxes yet uplifts, perfect for unwinding in a blissful, stress-free state.

