The battery-powered CRAFTY is, without a doubt, the perfect companion on the go. While the CRAFTY's factory settings are already optimal for immediate use, the Remote Control App for Android and iOS lets you select various settings according to personal preferences. The integrated 1.4 cm³ Filling Chamber can be used for herbs or liquids with the additional Liquid Pad. The Cooling Unit with flipable Mouthpiece provides the delivery of pleasant vapor and optimal flavor.