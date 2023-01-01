The Filling Set for 40 Dosing Capsules is designed for the simultaneous filling of a larger amount of Dosing Capsules with ground plant material. The included Plunger facilitates closing the Capsules additionally.



STORZ & BICKEL GmbH is a German medical device manufacturer. The VOLCANO revolutionized the market and set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative products like the CRAFTY+, an app controlled portable device and the MIGHTY+, which is rated as the most powerful and best performing handheld on the market. We owe this to our powerful developing team and our quality control system that allows us to manufacture medical grade products. Made in Germany.

