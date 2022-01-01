About this product
There's plenty to discover. Powerful heating, efficient cooling and an extra wide Filling Chamber combined in one single handheld device: the PLENTY. The result is plenty of vapor with first class flavor.
The PLENTY Vaporizer is an economically priced, powerful and robust hand-held device, comprising a Hot Air Generator and a Vaporization Unit (Filling Chamber with Cooling Coil and Mouthpiece). The PLENTY Vaporizer operates without any pumps or Balloons. This makes the device quiet and convenient to use. The highly efficient stainless steel Cooling Coil ensures a pleasant aromatic experience. The result is plenty of vapor with first class flavor.
About this brand
STORZ & BICKEL
We lead the vaporization market in innovation and premium Vaporizers. The VOLCANO Vaporizer has revolutionized the vaporizer market and has set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative vaporizers like the CRAFTY+, the first app controlled portable vaporizer and the MIGHTY+, which is rated as one of the most powerful and best performing vaporizers on the market. We owe this to our powerful developing team and our quality control system that allows us to manufacture medical grade products. Our vaporizers are pioneers made in Germany.