The pioneer. Ever since. The VOLCANO CLASSIC impresses by its robust and purely electromechanical design. High quality materials and craftsmanship guarantee a long working life – made in Germany.



TIME-TESTED QUALITY

The VOLCANO CLASSIC delivers an excellent vapor production, which has remained unmatched by all competition. Due to its pure convection heating, it delivers unprecedented flavor and pure vapor.



The VOLCANO, like all S&B devices, is assembled in Germany by hand with rigorous quality controls. Its purely electromechanical design and quality materials serve for an outstanding durability.



LEGENDARY DESIGN

The development of the VOLCANO CLASSIC started in Markus Storz’s basement in 1996. Now, 20 years later, the VOLCANO is the most iconic Hot Air Generator on the market and has been the connoisseurs’ choice ever since. Its iconic shape has immersed into many homes around the world as a unique design element.