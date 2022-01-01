About this product
The pioneer. Ever since. The VOLCANO CLASSIC impresses by its robust and purely electromechanical design. High quality materials and craftsmanship guarantee a long working life – made in Germany.
TIME-TESTED QUALITY
The VOLCANO CLASSIC delivers an excellent vapor production, which has remained unmatched by all competition. Due to its pure convection heating, it delivers unprecedented flavor and pure vapor.
The VOLCANO, like all S&B devices, is assembled in Germany by hand with rigorous quality controls. Its purely electromechanical design and quality materials serve for an outstanding durability.
LEGENDARY DESIGN
The development of the VOLCANO CLASSIC started in Markus Storz’s basement in 1996. Now, 20 years later, the VOLCANO is the most iconic Hot Air Generator on the market and has been the connoisseurs’ choice ever since. Its iconic shape has immersed into many homes around the world as a unique design element.
About this brand
STORZ & BICKEL
We lead the vaporization market in innovation and premium Vaporizers. The VOLCANO Vaporizer has revolutionized the vaporizer market and has set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative vaporizers like the CRAFTY+, the first app controlled portable vaporizer and the MIGHTY+, which is rated as one of the most powerful and best performing vaporizers on the market. We owe this to our powerful developing team and our quality control system that allows us to manufacture medical grade products. Our vaporizers are pioneers made in Germany.