  • SUBX Hawaiian Dutch (Hawaiian Sativa x Dutch Treat)
  • SUBX White Bubba Kush (The White x Pre '98 Bubba Kush)
  • SUBX Cookies & Cream (GSC x Starfighter)
Logo for the brand Subdued Excitement (SUBX)

Subdued Excitement (SUBX)

Grown Near Canada

Subdued Excitement (SUBX) doesn't have a catalog on Leafly

Check back later or browse other brands near you.

browse other brands