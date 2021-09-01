Sugarbud Craft Growers
Cheese Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Sugarbud is proud to bring Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select-batch craft cannabis to the most discerning of consumers. Our collection of unique strains is methodically curated to the highest standards throughout the entire growing cycle. Hand cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. Sugarbud Cheese is an unmistakably unique indica-dominated hybrid. Sugarbud Cheese is abundant in both alpha and beta pinene, farnesene, myrcene, caryophellene and limonene. These terpenes combine to present sweet cherry aromas with lingering oak, floral undernotes and a subtle earthiness.
Cheese effects
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
Reported by real people like you
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
