Logo for the brand Sugarbud Craft Growers

Sugarbud Craft Growers

PreNup Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

About this product

Sugarbud is proud to bring Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select-batch craft cannabis to the most discerning of consumers. Our collection of unique strains is methodically curated to the highest standards throughout the entire growing cycle. Hand cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. PreNup is a Sugarbud exclusive cultivar phenotyped and grown from seed from our genetic library. Meticulously cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. This sativa-dominant hybrid has a rich terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene and linalool. Zesty citrus notes are complimented by a peppery, earthy spiciness with a rich and aromatic finish.
