Sugarbud Craft Growers
Wedding Cake #11 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Sugarbud is proud to bring Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select-batch craft cannabis to the most discerning of consumers. Our collection of unique strains is methodically curated to the highest standards throughout the entire growing cycle. Hand cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. Wedding Cake #11 is a Sugarbud exclusive cultivar, phenotyped and grown from seed from our genetic library. A complex terpene profile rich in caryophyllene, farnesene and limonene, it's sharp and bold with a with a nose of green apple, pine and fuel with a peppery sweetness. This phenotype gratifies with its indica-leaning lineage.
Wedding Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,335 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
