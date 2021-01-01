Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand SUMMERLAND

SUMMERLAND

Ceramic Pleasure Point Glossy White Bong

About this product

Pleasure Point is a place known to sun-seekers the world over as a quiet spot to soak, surf and lose some tanlines. If you like getting lost, you're going to love Pleasure Point.

10"H x 4.5"W

We use only the best lead-free, food-safe glaze and ceramic, and a high-grade silicone grommet to ensure clean hits and airtight carbs, every time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!