Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sundial Cannabis

Sundial Cannabis

Sundial 510 Power Supply (LIFT Edition)

About this product

Sundial vape products are built for convenience and performance. This inhale-activated power supply optimizes temperature for a consistent and smooth vapour draw.

Our CCELL® power supply uses the best quality hardware on the market. Compatible with all 510 thread vape cartridges, this power supply is discreet, USB rechargeable and easy to use.

USB Charger Included
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!