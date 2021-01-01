Sundial Cannabis
Sundial 510 Power Supply (LIFT Edition)
About this product
Sundial vape products are built for convenience and performance. This inhale-activated power supply optimizes temperature for a consistent and smooth vapour draw.
Our CCELL® power supply uses the best quality hardware on the market. Compatible with all 510 thread vape cartridges, this power supply is discreet, USB rechargeable and easy to use.
USB Charger Included
