About this product

This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our Citrus Punch strain using full spectrum C02 extraction and has no artificial flavoring added.



Citrus Punch (Agent Orange) is a sativa-dominant hybrid with strong THC potency. Part of the Sundial LIFT series, this strain is most notable for its incredible citrus flavour, owing mostly to a high terpene concentration of limonene—one taste will have you thinking of fresh Florida oranges. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower and shake, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis.



Sundial 510 Starter Kit Contain: 0.5 g 510 Full-spectrum CCELL® Vape Cartridge, CCELL® 510 Power Supply & USB Power Supply Charger