Sundial Cannabis
About this product
Blue Nova is a Sativa-hybrid with strong to very strong THC potency (up to 840 mg/g) in the Sundial LIFT series. Bred from the classic Blueberry and Haze strains, it’s rich in myrcene and alpha-pinene, and has a delightfully sweet berry taste. All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. We use full spectrum CO2 extraction, and CCELL cartridges with glass and ceramic components to preserve the strain’s natural cannabinoids, terpenes and flavour. All Sundial vape cartridges are leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with most vape pens.
Blue Dream effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!