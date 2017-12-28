About this product

Blue Nova is a Sativa-hybrid with strong to very strong THC potency (up to 840 mg/g) in the Sundial LIFT series. Bred from the classic Blueberry and Haze strains, it’s rich in myrcene and alpha-pinene, and has a delightfully sweet berry taste. All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. We use full spectrum CO2 extraction, and CCELL cartridges with glass and ceramic components to preserve the strain’s natural cannabinoids, terpenes and flavour. All Sundial vape cartridges are leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with most vape pens.