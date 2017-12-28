About this product

Sundial CBD Crystalline Isolate is 97.5-99% pure CBD with undetectable amounts of THC. It’s odorless and flavourless, making it easy to incorporate into your CBD routine. Add it to your baking, food, favourite ingestible oil, or simply put it under your tongue for about a minute. Our 1 gram CBD isolate is packaged in a glass container and includes a measuring scoop for your convenience. Discover the quality of Sundial cannabis, grown naturally in Alberta with your best experience in mind.

