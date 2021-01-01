About this product

This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our craft Strawberry Cream flower using full spectrum ethanol extraction. Our extracts reflect the quality of the cannabis we use to make them. No extras, flavours or additives required, just pure Top Leaf!



Saccharine. Redolent. Symphonic. You could spend a lifetime scouring books for the words to describe this high-potency indica-hybrid and still never quite do it justice. Our growers haven't just produced a vape that tastes like fresh morning strawberries, they have coaxed these terpenes—trans-ocimene, caryophyllene, humulene—into the surreal and sublime. Strawberry Cream (Purple Voodoo X Blue Lights) doesn't tickle your tastebuds so much as it sets upon them with tangy sweetness, delightfully challenging your senses. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta. Our vape products are made using full spectrum extraction and glass and ceramic carts (0.5g, standard 510 thread), preserving each strain's natural cannabinoids, terpenes and flavour.