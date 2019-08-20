About this product

Strawberry Twist (Strawberry Banana) is an indica leaning hybrid with medium- to strong-THC potency potential. Bred from the Banana OG and Bubble Gum strains, it has a full-bodied tropical scent and flavour. Part of the Sundial CALM series, Strawberry Twist's terpene profile is mostly myrcene and caryophyllene, rounded out with smaller concentrations of alpha-pinene and humulene. Sundial pre-rolls are made using whole flower—no leftover clippings or shake. Our hemp-based paper is unbleached, burns consistently from tip to filter and doesn't spoil the flavour. All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta.



Strawberry Twist is available in a 3 x 0.5 g format.