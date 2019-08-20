Sundial Cannabis
About this product
Strawberry Twist (Strawberry Banana) is an indica leaning hybrid with medium- to strong-THC potency potential. Bred from the Banana OG and Bubble Gum strains, it has a full-bodied tropical scent and flavour. Part of the Sundial CALM series, Strawberry Twist's terpene profile is mostly myrcene and caryophyllene, rounded out with smaller concentrations of alpha-pinene and humulene. Sundial pre-rolls are made using whole flower—no leftover clippings or shake. Our hemp-based paper is unbleached, burns consistently from tip to filter and doesn't spoil the flavour. All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta.
Strawberry Twist is available in a 3 x 0.5 g format.
Strawberry Twist is available in a 3 x 0.5 g format.
Strawberry Banana effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!