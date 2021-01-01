About this product

CBD 20:1 (Proprietary Blend) is a natural cannabis extract rich in CBD (670-730 mg/g), with a good concentration of CBG (10-15 mg/g) and CBC (30-35 mg/g), and only minimal THC (33-37 mg/g). This non-intoxicating vape is ideal for use anytime, fitting into your CBD routine. Sundial vape products are grown and extracted using a CO2 process at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta—just cannabis with no additives, fillers or artificial flavouring. All our vape cartridges are made with high-quality CCELL® glass and ceramic parts that flow smoothly with every draw, leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread compatible with most vape power supplies.