About this product

CBD Drops are a non-intoxicating, full-spectrum, CBD-enriched cannabis extract in an organic coconut oil (MCT) base.



CBD Drops is a full-spectrum cannabis extract in an organic coconut oil (MCT) base, preserving the plant’s cannabinoids and essential oils. Part of the Sundial EASE series, these unflavoured CBD Drops can be taken alone or added to food and drinks. All our cannabis products are grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. CBD Drops is extracted from a high-CBD Proprietary Strain and contains only trace amounts of THC, causing little to no intoxication.