Sundial Cannabis
About this product
Daydream is a potent Sativa-hybrid that offers fuel for thought during downtime. Sundial uses full-spectrum CO2 extraction and cartridges with glass and ceramic components to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. Sundial vape cartridges are made from glass and feature ceramic tips and heating elements, leak-proof sealing and a 510 thread that's compatible with most modern vape devices.
Purple Chemdawg effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
127 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!