About this product
Top Leaf Flambeau D’or are carefully crafted premium infused pre-rolls using a proprietary blend of dried milled flower, dry sift hash, and resin. Our proprietary method ensures even distribution throughout the Flambeau D’or for a unique flavour experience and exceptional terpene profile. Caviar Cones provide a truly unique and convenient concentrates experience. Flambeau D’or are available in a 4 x 0.5g pack of infused pre-rolls, sealed for freshness in a reusable tin.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sundial Cannabis
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.