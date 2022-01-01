Top Leaf Flambeau D’or are carefully crafted premium infused pre-rolls using a proprietary blend of dried milled flower, dry sift hash, and resin. Our proprietary method ensures even distribution throughout the Flambeau D’or for a unique flavour experience and exceptional terpene profile. Caviar Cones provide a truly unique and convenient concentrates experience. Flambeau D’or are available in a 4 x 0.5g pack of infused pre-rolls, sealed for freshness in a reusable tin.