Caviar Cones are a carefully crafted proprietary blend of dried milled flower, dry sift hash and full spectrum oil resulting in a smooth smoke with a unique flavour experience, exceptional aroma and guaranteed THC above 30%.
Sundial Cannabis
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.