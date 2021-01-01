Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sundial Cannabis

Sundial Cannabis

Oregon Golden Goat Bubble Hash

THC CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Naming the true "GOAT" cannabis strain isn't just difficult, it's impossible. But a high-potency (medium-strong potency up to 660 mg/g) sativa-hybrid is worth its weight in gold. OGG is complicated—sweet and spicy and floral and tropical. It aims to please, as great things always do. Our full-melt bubble hash is grown and extracted from fresh-frozen flower at our Alberta facility using a solventless reverse-osmosis ice-water process, and freeze-dried to perfectly preserve the full cannabinoid and terpene profiles of each cultivar. It’s true Top Leaf—potent, flavourful and carefully crafted to produce a beautiful golden-blonde hash (1g glass package) that’s perfect for old-school joints and bongs, as well as new-school vapes and dabs
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!