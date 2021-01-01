About this product

Naming the true "GOAT" cannabis strain isn't just difficult, it's impossible. But a high-potency (medium-strong potency up to 660 mg/g) sativa-hybrid is worth its weight in gold. OGG is complicated—sweet and spicy and floral and tropical. It aims to please, as great things always do. Our full-melt bubble hash is grown and extracted from fresh-frozen flower at our Alberta facility using a solventless reverse-osmosis ice-water process, and freeze-dried to perfectly preserve the full cannabinoid and terpene profiles of each cultivar. It’s true Top Leaf—potent, flavourful and carefully crafted to produce a beautiful golden-blonde hash (1g glass package) that’s perfect for old-school joints and bongs, as well as new-school vapes and dabs