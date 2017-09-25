Sundial Cannabis
Lemon Riot Full Spectrum 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5 g
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our Lemon Riot strain using full spectrum C02 extraction and has no artificial flavoring added.
Lemon Riot (Raskal OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid in the Sundial LIFT series. With strong-potency potential, the musky lemon flavour is a little sweet, a little sour and enjoyable alone, with a friend or with a lot of friends. The terpene profile is high in myrcene, alpha-pinene, with notable amounts of caryophyllene, humulene and alpha-bisabolol. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower and shake, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis.
Lemon Riot is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply.
Raskal OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people say it helps with paranoid
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
