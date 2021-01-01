About this product

Sweet, spicy, floral, tropical—OGG is a flavourful high-potency sativa, naturally extracted to preserve the cannabinoids and taste.



Naming the true "GOAT" cannabis strain isn't just difficult, it's impossible, but a high-potency sativa-dominant hybrid is worth its weight in gold. OGG (Lemon Haze X Zelly's Gift X Flo) is complicated. Some say the taste is sweet and some say spicy. A few pick up citrus. Floral? Yep. Tropical? That too. Which is to say, Oregon Golden Goat aims to please and does a good job being all things for all people. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta. Our vape products are made using full spectrum extraction and glass/ceramic carts (.5g, standard 510 thread), preserving each strain's natural cannabinoids, terpenes and flavour.