Sundial Cannabis
About this product
Lemon Riot (Raskal OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid in the Sundial LIFT series. With medium- to very strong- potency potential, the musky lemon flavour is a little sweet, a little sour and enjoyable alone, with a friend or with a lot of friends. The terpene profile is high in myrcene, alpha-pinene, with notable amounts of caryophyllene, humulene and alpha-bisabolol. Sundial pre-rolls are made using milled whole flower—not only leftover clippings or "shake." Our hemp-based paper is unbleached, burns consistently from tip to filter and doesn't spoil the flavour. All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta.
Raskal OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people say it helps with paranoid
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!