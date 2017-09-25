About this product

Lemon Riot (Raskal OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid in the Sundial LIFT series. With medium- to very strong- potency potential, the musky lemon flavour is a little sweet, a little sour and enjoyable alone, with a friend or with a lot of friends. The terpene profile is high in myrcene, alpha-pinene, with notable amounts of caryophyllene, humulene and alpha-bisabolol. Sundial pre-rolls are made using milled whole flower—not only leftover clippings or "shake." Our hemp-based paper is unbleached, burns consistently from tip to filter and doesn't spoil the flavour. All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta.