About this product

This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our Lemon Riot strain using full spectrum C02 extraction and has no artificial flavouring added.



Lemon Riot (Raskal OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid in the Sundial LIFT series. With strong-potency potential, the musky lemon flavour is a little sweet, a little sour and enjoyable alone, with a friend or with a lot of friends. The terpene profile is high in myrcene, alpha-pinene, with notable amounts of caryophyllene, humulene and alpha-bisabolol. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis.



Lemon Riot is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply.