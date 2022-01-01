Top Leaf Pink Platinum Haze Caviar Cones are carefully crafted premium infused pre-rolls for the experienced smoker. Pink Platinum Haze is a masterfully crafted blend of Top Leaf sativa favourites, starting with uplifting Pink Panther flower, Top Leaf Sativa Hash blend, and citrusy Raskal OG full spectrum oil. Guaranteed 34%+ THC and sweet woodsy flavour. Top Leaf Caviar Cones are available in a 4 x .5 G infused pre-roll pack sealed for freshness in a recyclable tin. A discreet, potent, premium infused pre-roll, ready to go from the moment you purchase it. All you need is a lighter. Keep in mind Caviar Cones are more potent than traditional flower only products, start low and go slow. Top Leaf prides itself in offering some of the best cannabis in the world, meticulously grown with exacting standards inside top-of-the-line facilities in Alberta.