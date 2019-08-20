Sundial Cannabis
About this product
This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our Strawberry Twist strain using full spectrum C02 extraction and has no artificial flavoring added.
Strawberry Twist (Strawberry Banana) vape is an indica-leaning hybrid with strong-THC potency. Bred from the Banana OG and Bubble Gum strains, it has a full-bodied tropical flavour. Part of the Sundial CALM series, Strawberry Twist's terpene profile is mostly myrcene and caryophyllene, rounded out with smaller concentrations of alpha-pinene and humulene. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower and shake, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis.
Strawberry Twist is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply.
Strawberry Banana effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
