Naming a single 'greatest of all time' is almost impossible, but a terp-heavy, pure OGG live resin is worth its weight in gold. Our premium Oregon Golden Goat whole flower is flash frozen at peak freshness to preserve its natural caryophyllene, terpineol, humulene, and guaiol terpenes and its earthy, floral cannabinoid profiles. From there, we use a hydrocarbon extraction to create a flavourful and aromatic full spectrum live resin oil free of impurities, additives, or cutting agents. We only use premium CCELL™ glass vape cartridges (.5g, standard 510 thread) for an optimal smoking experience. Power supply not included.