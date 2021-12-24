About this product
Top Leaf Tropicanna Gold is a juicy sativa that offers unique tropical and fruity flavours, with natural touches of pine and earth. Tropicanna Gold pre-rolls are available in 3 x 0.5 g packs with guaranteed THC of 22%+. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis, cured for 28 days, hang dried and hand manicured—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta.
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.