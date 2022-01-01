About this product
If balance is what you crave, Sunshower Blood Orange 5:1 gummies were made for you. Tangy orange blossoms meet mellow vanilla with a subtle splash of raspberry to keep things interesting. With an unbelievable 10 gummies per pack, and a precise 5 mg CBD and 1 mg THC microdose in every piece, harmony has never been so snackable.
About this brand
Sunshower
Sunshower gummies are crafted for people who fully embrace life’s journey. We make Canada’s best tasting cannabis-infused gummies with mouth-watering blends of natural flavours, a classic chewy bite, and no cannabis aftertaste, so that you can start every Sunshower experience with a taste you’ll want to savour. Sunshower gummies are available in a wide range of formulations and doses to pair with whatever vibe you have in mind. From the everyday to the once-in-a-lifetime, Sunshower lets you savour the trip.