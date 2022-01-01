About this product
Sunshower Spicy Dill Pickle THC gummies are here to spice things up. Literally. Put your taste buds to the test with our lip smacking, mouth-watering, dill pickle flavoured gummies with a nice spicy kick. These savoury, limited edition treats are served up in two 5mg THC gummies; 10mg total THC per bag. They’re only here for a limited time so get on these gummies before they’re gone!
About this brand
Sunshower gummies are crafted for people who fully embrace life’s journey. We make Canada’s best tasting cannabis-infused gummies with mouth-watering blends of natural flavours, a classic chewy bite, and no cannabis aftertaste, so that you can start every Sunshower experience with a taste you’ll want to savour. Sunshower gummies are available in a wide range of formulations and doses to pair with whatever vibe you have in mind. From the everyday to the once-in-a-lifetime, Sunshower lets you savour the trip.