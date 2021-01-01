About this product
Sunshower CBN Blueberry Moon will help you drift from busy days into tranquil nights. Every gummy is bursting with the taste of fresh blueberries, 2mg CBN and a 1mg microdose of THC so you can slide into the moonrise with no cannabis aftertaste. There are 10 microdose gummies in every pack making it easy to find the right dose for your perfect night.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sunshower
Sunshower gummies are crafted from exotic blends of natural fruit flavours with the amazing taste and texture of a classic gummy. Every pack offers five gummies made with 10mg total of the finest THC distillate so that you can savour Sunshower’s delicious fruit flavours, with no cannabis aftertaste.